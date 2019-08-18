Regarding immigration, millions of Americans have fled their countries for Western Europe. The 12 countries of Western Europe have a combined area of 418,841 square miles. Africa, the second largest continent, has an area of 11,700,000 square miles. Twelve nations in Africa are each larger in area than all the Western European nations combined.
Population? Western Europe has 194,732,000 people — 2.5 percent of global population. Africa has 1.2 billion — 16 percent of global population. The African nation of Nigeria alone has 190,886,000 people, barely four million short of the population total for all the nations of Western Europe.
Open immigration advocates have yet to explain how Western Europe is to accommodate the millions migrating from Africa, a continent more than six times larger in population than Western Europe and almost 30 times larger in area.
Similar challenges face the U.S. Our immigration and asylum infrastructure is in crisis because it was not designed for the current volume of immigrants. When those asylum laws were instituted in 1948, global population was 2.44 billion. It's now 7.55 billion with the majority of migrants crossing our borders from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.
Since 1948, the U.S. population of 150 million has slightly more than doubled. In the same time period, the population of El Salvador has more than tripled and the populations of Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico have more than quadrupled, which are growth patterns typical of most Latin American countries.
We can revise our asylum laws, but we can't legislate sustainable population growth south of our border or increase our land mass to accommodate all immigrants wanting to live here.
Yes, we are a country of immigrants. I'm a product of Scottish and Irish immigrants. However, when my ancestors came here, this country was not facing a West Coast housing crisis, a vanishing middle class, an exploding national debt and unprecedented levels of homelessness among our citizens.
"Unprecedented" is the word for many problems we're facing. It seems everything is changing, except the way many people think. However, given the numbers, even the most zealous immigrant advocate may have to admit that some Western Europeans and Americans, who are reluctant to embrace the volumes of would-be immigrants, may not be racists and xenophobes.
Maybe they've just done the math.
Kevin Quinn
Tulelake