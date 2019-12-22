So far, 15 Democrat administered states have permitted illegals to obtain driver's licenses.
Without regard for the safety of the general legal public.
How many will carry auto insurance, how many will remain here to be held accountable after involvement in an accident, perhaps one in which there is a death?
Which leads us to ask "Why did they give them licenses?"
It's Quid Pro Quo! Driver's licenses could equal votes.
Many states only require a driver's license as identification to vote. Some states will legislate it!
They are preparing to steal the 2020 elections!
Solution? If they are to be permitted to drive — make those driver's licenses a different color so they cannot be used to vote.
They have no right to vote — they're here illegally!
God bless America.
DM Giambersio
Klamath Falls