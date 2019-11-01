There must be a law about homeless, tents
Where is the law?
Homeless people seem to be taking over Walmart parking lot. I understand people are homeless and I feel for them, but with the shelter we should not be having homeless people camping in tents on the corner of Washburn by Walmart.
Then they have dogs and they leave a mess. I go in that direction quite a lot during the week and as I am seeing that, it is not saying a lot for our community to see two tents and a cart-full of stuff and trash all around there.
I have also seen these people with cell phones. I can not afford a cell phone. I am not going to give anyone money for one.
I do help homeless people, don’t get me wrong I give what I can, but mostly older disable or vets. There must be some type of law about where you put a tent up.
Yolanda Ray
Klamath Falls