On the subject of Dave Brill's Aug. 1 letter to the editor about the neglected trees on Pine St. and his criticism of the Ross Ragland Theater, "...neglect is a common theme outside of many Klamath Falls companies."
With a visit to the Ross Ragland's office to ask some questions he would have discovered that the trees in question are not the property of the theater, but of the city as well as the sidewalk in question. (A call to the city might be met with some reasons why they appear neglected).
Trees, shrubs and other greenery planted on High and 7th Streets by the theater have drip irrigation that the theater paid for the installation of, as well as for the water and maintenance of.
As to the remarks inferring that The Ross Ragland doesn't care about the environment, here's some other facts that could have been obtained with a simple trip to the office to meet the theater's facility manager, or a visit to their website.
The theater's Cultural Center roof is entirely covered with solar panels which obtain so much energy that the Pacific Power meter, at times, actually runs backwards. The theater is geothermally heated only using a gas furnace when the city shuts down the geo.
Theater staff that work in the theater auditorium often work with the heat or AC off in order to save on the utility bills. The stage lighting is constantly being upgraded for energy efficiency.
The facility manager has spent thousands of dollars replacing well over 200 incandescent and fluorescent fixtures' bulbs (with more to come)with expensive, low consumption LED bulbs. There is a campaign to replace the theater's old, environmentally unfriendly neon with LED.
I'd say the the non-profit company, The Ross Ragland Theater, has done a pretty good job at "going green."
Steve Chima Ayola
Klamath Falls