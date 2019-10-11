The U.S. Constitution: A farewell to kings
Last month, I wrote a letter depicting the evils of government. For that reason, I triggered a leftist.
I deliberately made no mention of political parties but attempted to bring to light the incremental totalitarianism continuing to descend upon us all. But the liberal could not help but pigeon-hole my article as the rantings of a conservative.
The truth is that the average liberal has become like a house-slave taking up for his master whenever anything is said against him. But then again, that makes him little different than the average conservative.
What both sides still fail to realize is that all of the global peasantry (including U.S.) are now being targeted for extermination. Our government in collusion with the corporations have weaponized their technology that is now being used on us. The only thing the elite care about regarding your political leanings is how to best manipulate your minds.
They don’t care who you love or hate as both sides are controlled by the same people. If you would pull your heads out of Fox News and CNN and do some online research for yourselves, you would find that our institutions have been completely corrupted at the top and they have manipulated our minds into not investigating the real reasons for war and how religion causes many to continue to blindly support it.
And you don’t have to believe everything you read, including this letter. My biggest concern is whether most of you have anything left inside to know the difference between truth and lies after continuously making excuses for these psychopathic presidents.
In case you have forgotten, the essence of our Constitution is about allowing for no kings. When public sentiment to that part dies, the rest will eventually die with it.
Stephen Estes
Klamath Falls