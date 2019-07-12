I would like to take this time to explain to our voters what HB-3427 Student Success Act is and how it is vital to our schools.
This bill is the single largest investment in Oregon classrooms in decades. The bill includes a plan to provide students and schools with the resources they need to be successful, as well as training to help teachers better serve students.
The bill would reduce class sizes, restore vocational training programs and music, art and PE classes, increase the number of counselors and nurses in schools and provide universal access to free meals, and institutes culturally specific language programs to help all students succeed.
What the Republicans don’t want you to know is how it is funding the bill — funding will come from a corporate activities tax that will affect only Oregon’s largest businesses, businesses with less than $1 million in annual taxable commercial activity will not pay a single penny, and for business that would be affected, the bill sets a $250 flat tax on the first million in taxable commercial activity and 0.57% on taxable commercial activity over $1 million. Only about 8.6% of Oregon’s businesses, 40,000 out of 460,000 operating in the state, will pay anything at all.
And taxpayers will see a reduction in their personal income tax rates and sales on groceries and fuel will not be taxed.
Republicans are circulating a petition to put the bill on a special election ballot in January of 2020. They call the petition the Gross Receipts Tax HB 3427 and they need 74,000 signatures to get it on a special ballot which will cost the taxpayers thousands of dollars.
Don’t be fooled, it is the Student Success Act — Don’t sign the false petition! Read the bill at gov.oregonlive.com/bill/2019/HB3427.
Valerie Lenardson
Chair, Klamath County Democrats