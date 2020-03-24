The Onslaught of Lies
Credibility is difficult to regain once lost. Since the current White House occupant has lied for years, over 16,000 times since Inauguration Day, his chances of recovering credibility and integrity are now zero.
Lying about the size of crowds is trivial, but lying about substantial events, like the path of hurricanes, or the details of a viral pandemic and the adequacy of his response can cause death. Yet, so concerned is this President about his infallibility that he lies, and then lies about lying. And, the result is a national lack of preparedness to confront the deadly onslaught - and a stock market crash unlike anything the nation has seen.
Rejecting medical consensus places American’s immediate health at-risk; rejecting climate science places future generations at risk. Rejecting science and promoting delusion is standard self-serving short-sighted Trump Cult behavior.
It is difficult to accept that there is anyone left in the country who will defend this ignoramus President. Yet, even in Southern Oregon, a handful of far-right extremists are prepared to defend and promote this President. It’s time to return acceptance of reality and basic human decency to Main Street and the White House. Any alternative to Trump would save lives.
Alan Journet
Jacksonville