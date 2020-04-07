Thanks for the Ventilators!
In March of 1774 the British government issued the Boston Port Act as punishment for the Boston Tea Party. The Royal Navy blockaded the harbor. The idea was to starve the Bostonians into submission, destroy their economy by throwing them out of work and cutting them off from imports. Nothing was to get in or out.
Boston responded by sending a letter to the other colonial governments. The letter did not ask for material aid. It only asked that the other colonies respond by cutting off their own commerce with Great Britain. It was signed "Your friends and fellow countrymen."
The other colonies responded by sending shipments of food and supplies to the beleaguered Bostonians: perhaps a wagon of flour, from Rhode Island, maybe a heard of sheep from Connecticut, maybe a shipment of something else from South Carolina. Virginia declared a day of fasting and prayer in support of Boston.
The British planned that their action, one of four punitive measures known as The Intolerable Acts, would serve to destroy the colonies' resistance by shattering their collective will and dividing them. It had quite the opposite effect. It served to unite them around a response to a common threat. It also led directly to the First Continental Congress held in Philadelphia that very September. There in the tiny room of Carpenters Hall, still standing, for the first time 13 hearts began to beat as one. E Pluribus Unum. Out of many, becoming one.
Well, actually 12 hearts. Georgia couldn't make the meeting but the imagery is better with 13. Now we know, Oregon would have been there too.
Thank you to the Great State of Oregon from "Your friends and fellow countrymen" in New York State.
Al Cavalari
New Windsor, NY