Thank you Winter Wings organizers
Kudos to Anne Wenner and Diane Samuels as well as their 140 volunteers for another very successful Winter Wings Festival, which attracted about 500 participants.
In its 41st year, the festival not only showcased our wonderful opportunities for bird watching, but also showcased our other source of pride: the Oregon Institute of Technology campus.
These ladies and their volunteers plan for the event all year long and they have been successful in enticing nationally-known speakers to do their presentations.
Cynthia DeRosier
Klamath Falls