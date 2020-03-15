Take Vitamin C
As I recall, the reason I graduated from Oregon State University was because that is where Linus Pauling graduated from. Go Beavers!
In 1954, Linus Pauling got his Nobel prize in chemistry for proving vitamin C is effective in preventing and mitigating the common cold and/or influenza which is a virus.
I suggest readers consume 1000 mg of Vitamin C everyday with supplements and foods rich in vitamin C to mitigate effects of Coronavirus.
Aside from university research, I experienced how effective Vitamin C is against viruses from my own pilot studies, my Mother’s longevity and insistence that I eat fruits and vegetables 3 times a day, and my late father’s TB (tuberculosis) in the ‘50’s which is a bacterial infection mitigated by antibiotics and prescribed by physicians.
Just saying, Vitamin C will help mitigate Coronavirus as it has been doing with other viruses even before Linus Pauling told the world. Peace,
Dawn Wood
Klamath Falls