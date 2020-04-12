Support Krag for Sheriff
I don't normally write letters, but I needed to respond to the letter written by Justin Wheeler on 4-2-2020.
Justin wrote, "Daren more disgruntled employee than leader."
I disagree, and would like to point out the following facts about Daren and his accomplishments while serving at our Sheriffs office, in order: 2008 Outstanding Officer of the year, 2008 Received Life saving Award, 2009 Oregon State Marine Deputy of the Year, 2009 Sheriff's office, Distinguished Unit Citation, 2009, Meritorious Achievement Award, 2009 Life Saving award, 2010 Oregon State Marine Deputy of the Year, 2010 OSMB Alcohol enforcement Officer of the year, 2010 Oregon State sheriffs Association life saving Award, 2014 Klamath County Sheriffs Office Distinguished Action Citation, 2016 Oregon State Marine Board most Significant Contribution Award, 2018 Oregon State Marine Board Officer of the year, 2019 Western States Boating Administrators Association Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, 2019 NASBLA Western States Butch Potts Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, 2019 NASBLA Butch Potts National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Awarded for the Highest level of Achievement among Boating Law Enforcement Officers in the United States.
To be a leader, one must first accomplish and set a high standard for others to follow, as you can see, Daren has in fact met and exceeded setting those high standards, not just for Klamath County and Oregon State, but for Officers across the United States, by setting examples for others to follow, he has shown a remarkable ability to be a strong Leader. I support Daren Krag for Sheriff of Klamath County for all the reasons listed, but even more so because I believe he can bring a new perspective to the office and can lead the office by example, excellence begets excellence, it is time Klamath County has a Sheriff who has the ability to see all of our Communities and their need for services.
Patty O’Brien
Chiloquin