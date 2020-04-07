Support Krag for Sheriff
I am writing in support of Daren Krag for Klamath Falls Sheriff. I have had the privilege of working with Daren and have seen firsthand the kind of man he is. Daren is a man of integrity. He is not a quitter. He sees everything through until the end. He’s an extremely hard working, dedicated man. His beliefs are strong and he stands by them. His leadership capabilities are spot on.
He took what was basically a hopeless situation; our entire workforce of 1,200 employees were on the verge of losing their jobs because the plant was going to shutdown, and he started a campaign to keep our plant open. He made numerous trips to Washington D.C. and all-around the Pacific Northwest, created letter writing campaigns, and successfully got bipartisan support, which in turn, saved jobs and restarted our plant. People gladly followed Daren’s lead. He puts his whole heart into tasks. He’s not afraid to do what’s right for the people.
Like I said at the beginning of this letter, I’m writing in support of Daren. It’s important for all of Klamath Falls to know the “real” Daren. The man that walks the talk, that is a visionary, that believes in his community and serves with his heart; that has superb leadership abilities, that won’t quit no matter how tough the situation. Vote Daren Krag for Sheriff!
Vicki Henley
Prineville