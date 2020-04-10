Support Krag for Sheriff
In response to Justin Wheeler’s letter published April 2, I have to wonder if Mr. Wheeler’s information and comments may have come from sources within the Sheriff’s office? Information that normally may not have been available to the public…If so, it might become cause for an investigation in the future.
It has always been my understanding that Deputy Krag’s national award for being the State Marine Deputy of the year was based on his leadership and many years of accomplishments. It isn’t a local award folks, it is a national award. Doesn’t his achievements and accomplishments from 15 years of dedicated service to this community and a national award speak volumes about his leadership abilities?
As a businessman perhaps I see Daren Krag differently than some. I see him as a dedicated employee of this community that loves his job. I see him as a man that served this community with pride and was recognized for that service numerous times over the past 15 years. If you knew of Daren Krag’s devotion and service to this community as I do, I believe most of you would agree he has been and is a great “employee.”
Mr. Mogul, Sheriff Kaber’s friend and fellow state police officer recently announced that he was entering the race for Sheriff? Conspicuous by its absence was his platform. I had to wonder, was it possible his action was to split the vote. I did not have to wonder long, he made it clear he was not going to campaign.
I am really tired of the dirty politics and efforts to demean an opponent. We have seen and heard enough of it. Based on his 15 years of experience and dedicated service, I am very proud to say I want to “hire” Deputy Darin Krag for Klamath County Sheriff.
Roy Tyler
Klamath Falls