Support DeGroot for Commissioner
My family and I have long been a part of the local agricultural community, which is a vital part of our county’s overall economic health. Local leaders must recognize that there are many stakeholders involved in our water issues and their needs and traditions must also be honored when working toward solutions. Commissioner DeGroot has proven himself to be a very effective advocate in these areas for our community.
I voted for Derrick DeGroot in 2016 because he committed to work towards bringing some sense of certainty and eliminate the constant court battles faced by me and other local farmers and ranchers. I'm voting for him again because he is delivering on that commitment.
Our Commissioners have a responsibility to advocate for an environment that brings all interested parties together to work toward a collaborative solution. As a first step, they can commit themselves to being part of that solution.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot serves on the Coalition of the Willing, a committee that brings together local, state, and federal interests up and down the Klamath River system to solve the longstanding water issues facing our agricultural community. This group recently completed an action plan that provides a pathway forward for local residents dedicated to working together and seeking support from their federal, state, and community partners. This plan is just the start towards solving some of the most complex, pressing social, economic and ecological challenges facing Klamath Basin communities.
If you're not at the table, you're going to end up on the menu.
I'm pleased that Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot has a seat at that table and is looking out for our interests in crafting win-win solutions. His strong and optimistic leadership is already making a difference. That's why he has my vote on May 19.
Luther Horsley
Klamath Falls