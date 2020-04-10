Support Davis for Commissioner
I have lived and been in business in Klamath County my entire adult life and during that time have served on numerous boards. Most recently I've served on the Discover Klamath Tourism Board of Directors, in which Commissioner DeGroot was the Commissioner liaison.
The Commissioner strongly opposed formation of a well-conceived tourism improvement district that will not cost any government entity, citizen, or business any money, yet will infuse Discover Klamath and its lodging partners with additional funds to effectively promote our area's attractions, events, and venues, such as Crater Lake, Lava Beds, Museums, etc. This program will result in tourism and spending growth to our area, effectively becoming an economic stimulus initiative our local economy will benefit from.
It should be noted our other Commissioners heartily endorsed it. Because of this, I unequivocally encourage you to vote for highly qualified Rod Davis for County Commissioner Position 3. He endorses this tourism improvement district.
John Novak
Klamath Falls