Support Boyd, Davis for commissioner
This May there are two elections for County Commissioner. Klamath County has three commissioners who are entrusted with making very important decisions that impact all of our lives. The most important decision is the annual budget and fiscal oversight, which is over $70 million.
I support Donnie Boyd to be re-elected County Commissioner. Utilizing his extensive business experience, Donnie is a strong leader for an open budget process and fiscal restraint pursuant to the approved budget.
For the other County Commissioner election, I have a friendly relationship with two of the people vying to be elected. I am voting for Rod Davis for many reasons. Rod has had a unique and exceptional life. Rod graduated from Klamath Union High School and West Point, became a fighter pilot in the Air Force and ended his military career in the Pentagon.
After Rod retired from the military, he earned a law degree from Willamette Law School. Then Rod returned to Klamath County, and eventually became County Council for Klamath County.
Now for a better reason that I strongly support Rod – he too is very familiar with budgets and sound fiscal policies. In his last , which was in the Pentagon Staff, Colonel Davis planned, budgeted for and audited progress of numerous Air Force projects. As County Council Rod attended every budget hearing and assisted the County Commissioners to effectively allocate the money in the best interest of the citizens of Klamath County.
Donnie Boyd and Rod Davis are the most qualified candidates to have an open and transparent budget process and have the interest and expertise to follow the budget, which is the most important duty of a commissioner.
Ted Abram
Klamath Falls