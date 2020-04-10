Support Boyd and Davis
Two seats for county commissioner are up for a vote this May. These important positions require strong management skills. The positions require fiscal prudence. It is, after all, the taxpayers' money. The positions require strong aptitudes for public policy, government relations, and an understanding of the legal ramifications of their work.
All individuals vying for these seats are decent and creditable individuals in their own rights. But this is not a popularity contest.
Having limped out of the last recession much later than the rest of the nation, Klamath cannot afford to enter the projected COVID-19 recession with less than its “A Team.”
Klamath must elect county commissioners that are mature, solid, dedicated leaders who have the experience and training to lead large organizations during uncertain times. The county is the region’s sixth largest employer.
I am voting for Donnie Boyd and Rod Davis. I urge you to do the same.
Molly O’Keeffe
Klamath Falls