There are many reasons why my neighbors and I are in opposition to the South Suburban Sanitary District’s (SSSD) proposal.
The main concern for many of us isn’t even addressed in the news articles, or other media outlets. For some reason, the fact that they are proposing to build a 95-acre wastewater pool (or two 75 acre ponds - depending on which SSSD provided map or proposal you look at) keeps getting overlooked. Can you imagine looking out your kitchen window at a 17-foot tall earthen dike everyday when you used to look at rolling hills of farmland?
Our neighborhood homes will have to contend with this very notion if the SSSD’s proposal is approved. Not only that, but there are two wells under this 95-acre pool of “Class D” recycled water. They are only going to cap them, that does not guarantee that they will keep the recycled water from entering them and contaminating our aquifers.
If you rely on well water for your home, you can understand why this greatly concerns us. How do we know that it won’t crack and generate leaks? How do we know that the liner will keep this “recycled” water, which is at the lowest level of treatment, from poisoning the very water that our children drink?
We aren’t in the SSSD, and we didn’t ask for them to impose upon us. We don’t want this in our neighborhood, and I can’t imagine anyone else would either. The SSSD needs to seriously consider the alternatives that many of us have proposed. These have the potential to save the SSSD money, prevent their customers from having rate increases, and solve the TMDL problems.
If you’d like more information, we’ve started collecting alternatives and resources on our website: www.stopthepoo.com
Lisa Stringer
Klamath Falls