Welcome to the fall school year and especially “go girl power.”
If you are a boy then don’t be afraid to “go girl power” get anger management, for example; no more bullying, sexism, or “sucking up.”
I read a piece of advice, a warning and a subtle reminder to “right your wrongs before they get worse” in a magazine and ended up buying the magazine.
Later another day, I was walking my dogs on a sidewalk when a dude driving a pickup parked on the same sidewalk facing me. The dog in the fenced yard barked so much I was forced to cross the street, which had no sidewalk. The driver in the truck laughed and said , “Sorry about your luck.”
I responded, “you shouldn’t park on the sidewalk, why didn’t you use the driveway in back?”
Needless to say, he was furious and said “Suck it up, B...”.
I responded with “you suck it up, suck up your own mess and “don’t make your girlfriend do it for you.”
Earlier that morning, the advice from Mantra Wellness magazine read, “Nobody in the world gets madder and more upset than a dude being accused of something he definitely did.”
Anger management, maybe, should be taught at a young age rather than after the incident.
I worry about the needless deaths from rage and suicide at any age.
I hope with all my heart this message is heard and saves the lives of many from incidental suicide and murderous rage.
“Go girl power,” dare to say “no” to bullying. Peace to all,
Dawn Wood
Klamath Falls