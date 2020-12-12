As someone who leans libertarian, I share some of the concerns that have been raised recently regarding the government’s response to the COVID outbreak.
Klamath Falls is very different from Portland, and a “one size fits all” approach to this pandemic is not ideal. As previous commentators have recently opined, the absolute best path to recovery is not obvious. However, science is science no matter where you are, and one portion of the path to recovery is obvious regardless of geography.
COVID-19 is a disease that is spread by respiratory droplets that we all emit when we breathe, cough and talk. It is common sense backed by science that, when you place a barrier between the rest of the world and your mouth and nose, that barrier will prevent most of your respiratory droplets from shooting out into the world.
Somehow, wearing a mask has become politicized.
I don’t like being told what to do by the government any more than anyone else, but wearing masks is the right thing to do in this moment in time when our healthcare system is being overcome. Wearing a mask takes very little effort, yet has a significant effect on slowing the spread of the disease. There is no “collateral damage” to wearing a mask. Refusing to wear a mask does not make you a civil liberties hero.
If government mandates bother you, don’t wear one because of government mandates. Wear one out of common decency.
— Scott Stevens is an ophthalmologist in Klamath Falls.