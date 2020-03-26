Stay calm
Many people are very afraid and wondering what is happening. Some people are hoarding even toilet paper.
Hey, younger people, we used to use cloth diapers and damp washcloths, and sometimes pages from a magazine. For hand sanitizer you can use anti-bacterial hand or dish-washing soap, fill some water bottles with tap water and carry soap and water in your vehicle.
Use common sense and stay calm, assess your situation and stay calm. Do not panic…and stay calm.
Some are asking where did this virus come from and why is this virus happening? Stay calm. Read in the Bible, Matthew 24:3-8.
President Trump did not cause this. Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer did not cause this virus. It is because it is and there will be more. Stay calm.
I trust in Jesus, and as a survival instructor I tell my students to fear and panic.
Fear…Face everything And rise. Panic…Prepare, and now include common sense.
Brad Ross
Klamath Falls