State of Disunion
I would like to add a few facts to the Feb. 9 article on Trump, Democrats and the State of Disunion.
Although inheriting Bush’s bad economy, in eight years Obama’s best year of 2.6% economic growth in 2015 was a below average year over the last 70 years. He’s the only president in history to never have a year of 3% GDP growth.
After promising to cut the deficit in half, Obama increased it more than all previous presidents combined. Where did all those trillions go? The media never questioned that or what more he intended doing for Russia when caught on video letting Putin know he could do more after elected.
Companies relocated to other countries due to crippling rules and regulations, more people were on welfare and food stamps, veterans died waiting for treatment at veteran’s hospitals, our military was reduced, its boats, plans and equipment in need of repairs or replacement (used parts were used from old plans for repair). Obama called this the new norm, yet claims credit for the current economy.
Obama bowed to foreign leaders, drew a red line that was ignored without consequences, and ISIS flourished.
Under Trump, the stock market has reached an unprecedented high, companies have returned to America, millions are off welfare and food stamps. More African-Americans, Hispanics, Asians and women are working than ever before, our military’s again the best in the world, other countries are starting to pay their fair share for protection, veterans receive care from their own doctors in any hospital , America now exports more oil than it imports, and when President Trump says killing an American incurs retaliation, they know he means it.
Obama believes our Constitution’s flawed, and if the ones controlling the Democratic Party regain government control, our Republic will cease to exist.
Dolores Cooley
Klamath Falls