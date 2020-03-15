SSSD wastewater is wrong
This is the 21st century. It is unfathomable that the SSSD wants to turn our rural farmland into a third world country. There is no reason to dump raw sewage on the local farmland and call it the best solution to an unacceptable wastewater issue.
If SSSD can no longer meet standards to discharge wastewater into Klamath waterways, then why would it be okay for them to discharge that same water onto our farmlands?
Will these sewer ponds leak, or will the waste water that will be “irrigating” the surrounding farmland eventually leach into the water table and aquifers that feed private wells? US Geological surveys show these aquifers are interconnected and feed into the Lost River.
What about property values? Will tax assessments go down because of depressed values in the area surrounding open sewer ponds? Are the realtors providing full disclosure of this projected proposal to potential buyers in this area?
The SSSD project “proposal” will be voted on by the county commissioners in April. Their job description states that they’re responsible for protecting and preserving our citizens, community and environment. SSSD is submitting a proposal, not a plan that includes DEQ permits. Will county approval give immunity to SSSD for any liabilities, and will that liability then fall on the commissioners for their premature decision to accept the SSSD proposal as presented? I believe there are still a lot of questions to be answered before the county makes their vote.
The acceptable answer is for SSSD to do the right thing for the community, the citizens and the environment. And that is to bring their facilities up to the 21st century standards and technology. They have alternatives. Why take shortcuts and band-aid approaches? Make the Klamath Basin a model community, not a third world country.
Phyllis Jones
Klamath Falls