Tournament sports column rubbed
visitor wrong
My nephew played in the recent American Legion tournament at Kiger Stadium, hosted by the Klamath Falls Falcons.
The tournament was great fun: a comfortable stadium, operated by friendly and dedicated volunteers, with delicious concessions, and spectators who love America’s pastime. It’s unfortunate that few Klamath residents elected to attend.
By contrast, I made the mistake of following Brian Rathbone’s coverage of the tournament. “It’s better to be lucky than bad?” Apparently, the Falcons are fortunate that Rathbone was available to inform them that they’re both.
Why would Klamath folks show up to support their home team and enjoy the tournament if that’s the sales pitch? I heard several Falcons players’ version of the subsequent locker room encounter, about which Rathbone wrote in his July 31st column; “self-aggrandizement” would be putting it lightly.
Rathbone’s deficits of wisdom, class and basic journalistic ethics demonstrate why confidence in journalism is at a historic low, and also why local newspapers struggle to stay afloat.
In a disunited era, it was refreshing to share America’s pastime with my family and our Oregonian neighbors — a welcome reminder of what’s always made America great. We all could have done without yet another faux controversy, proliferated by another self-involved journalist whose desire to be the center of his own story precludes him from recognizing a local journalist’s civic duties.
Rathbone could stand to emulate veteran Klamath youth sports announcer Randy Adams. Brian: if you can’t get onboard with youth sports that bring income to your town, it’s time to reconsider your vocational decision-making paradigm.
America will survive the era of clickbait journalism, and I hope to enjoy Kiger Stadium hot dogs long after Rathbone is relegated to accusing primary school soccer players of throwing games in exchange for the big bag of Cheetos.
Tom Ordeman Jr.
Eugene