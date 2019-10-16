For some, it may be a case of out-of-sight, out-of-mind; but for many who have loved ones buried at Eternal Hills, it is heartbreaking to witness the conditions there with with dead and dying shrubs and trees and large weeds. There is one organized group of good citizens, known as the Eternal Hills Guardians (Angels) who work tirelessly contributing their time, efforts, equipment and fuel, who deserve our thanks and if possible a small donation for the fuel. Others of us, as individuals, do what we can to keep our own plots trimmed. Many other graves obviously with no one there to care for them, are neglected.
Now, in addition to the damage that is obvious, there is on the southern boundary, near the sagebrush, a huge, large rodent problem. My family's plots are in this section. Next to ours is the grave site of a World War II Marine Corps veterans which is just a very large hole measuring, roughly, 2 feet each way and about 18-inches deep which continues tunneling into that of one of my son's who is buried there. The only ground still intact is the area under the veteran's headstone. So disrespectful, shameful. I have tried to reach out to one of our local veterans organizations with no positive response. Such a helpless feeling. Other nearby graves are being riddled with smaller holes, growing larger each day. With no watering being done, the entire cemetery could become a rodent playground.
Can we appeal to some government entity to help fight this cause? Perhaps our county commissioners could make this a priority who could with some jurisdiction would monitor what the state board is doing and expedite their action. Again, maybe their out-of-sight, out of mind nature? I know that there used to be a county ordinance for weed and pest control, which was enforced through our extension service. I worked there at the time and recall the agent who worked out in the fields, poisoning rodents so they did not spread into adjacent properties which would lower production and property values. Attention by the commissioners to this problem, which is impacting many families would be greatly appreciated.
Barbara Whitlatch
Klamath Falls