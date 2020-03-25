Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Social distancing

The social distancing that helps to fight Coronavirus is killing some of the small businessess here in Klamath Falls. If rational public health policy prevails, the distancing may be needed for many months.

In the past few days, we’ve paid for services with the understanding that they won’t be rendered and have paid in advance for services that may not be used for months. We will likely do so again. There is a hashtag for this on Twitter, #payitanyway. We hope that those who can do so.

Ken and Sue Kendall

Klamath Falls

Tags