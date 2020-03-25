Social distancing
The social distancing that helps to fight Coronavirus is killing some of the small businessess here in Klamath Falls. If rational public health policy prevails, the distancing may be needed for many months.
In the past few days, we’ve paid for services with the understanding that they won’t be rendered and have paid in advance for services that may not be used for months. We will likely do so again. There is a hashtag for this on Twitter, #payitanyway. We hope that those who can do so.
Ken and Sue Kendall
Klamath Falls