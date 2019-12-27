My statement is in response to the Christmas Day letter submitted by my friend David Porter Misso. Though his political position has long been obvious from his frequent editorial commentary, I have personally thanked him for his expressions and the entertainment quality they usually provide.
In this particular example, I suggest he set aside his "never Trump" attitudes and re-read the scriptures from Matthew that he quoted. Were he to follow those teachings about love and forgiveness himself, he would likely change attitudes toward his constant condemnation of the president of our USA, and find it unnecessary to continue this biased political determination.
Happy holidays, merry Christmas and happy birthday Jesus!
Timothy Meidinger
Klamath Falls