There was an article in the paper about repairs needed to be done on the Klamath County senior center.
I know their has been quite a lot of donations made to the center for repairs and equipment, and a lot of free labor and supplies, so why hasn't the roof and air conditioner been a priority?
There has been numerous articles in the paper about donations and work that has been done, mainly free labor. So what has happened to the money?
I guess the D.O.J. needs to check on who's running the place because it shouldn't be run down if it was kept up though the years.
People and organizations only have so much money to help with. The center needs to control its money better.
Susan Blake
Klamath Falls