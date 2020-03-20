Scarcity of tests
County Public Health Program Coordinator Valeree Lane was quoted in this morning’s paper as follows:
“…your doctor or health provider is not dismissing you if you’re not getting a COVID test.” Instead, she said a provider might be saving the tests and office resources for someone sicker. She said instead, people should consider it “a badge of honor” to not be tested because it means the doctor thinks the person is healthy enough and will be fine.”
Ms. Lane, I appreciate that you’re in a tough position right now, but that statement is not helpful because it attempts to put a positive spin on a very troubling reality. You’re trying to tell me that not getting a test is “a good thing” because it means I’m not that sick. Okay, glad to hear it, but that’s not the point.
The point is that health providers should know whether I have the virus or not because if I do, somebody needs to trace and isolate my contacts to prevent spread of the virus within our community. If we’re not doing that, then it’s a sure thing that we're asking for trouble down the road!
The fact that tests are still being rationed is a shameful failure on the part of our government at the highest levels that will greatly magnifies the ultimate death toll. That South Korea and Singapore were testing thousands of people daily within a week of the first positive case, and the United States, after many weeks, is largely still in the dark about the community spread of the virus is nothing short of a massive failure. I’m more than willing to wear my “badge of honor” as you put it and forego the test. But don’t tell me that the scarcity of tests is a good thing. It’s not.
Maggie Wood
Klamath Falls