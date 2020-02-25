Saving Eternal Hills
I want to thank all who have worked to try to resolve the Eternal Hills issue. It is a mess beyond all words. Like you, it is never far from my mind. I am always thinking of my parents, grandmother, and uncle who are there.
I am not a lawyer, but I do have an idea that folks can ponder, discuss, and move forward or forget. I don’t know the asking price for the property but why couldn’t all of us who have loved ones interred at Eternal Hills go in together and buy the cemetery? It could be a nonprofit, and we could hire a manager and groundskeepers and bring it back to a place of beauty. Adair and I are far from wealthy, but we would be willing to contribute what we could afford and that is the way it could be done, ability to pay and for those who cannot contribute financially, perhaps they could help with service work in maintaining the property.
I would think it would be prudent to consult an attorney about possibilities of this proposal or any other thoughts that might come to mind. Perhaps the churches could be involved. I do not think the people who destroyed this final resting place for our loved ones, should have any part in financial reward or doing business on the property.
What I am suggesting might be a way of putting the past in the past and going forward—after all we did place our loved ones in that spot for all the decades to come. What do you think?
Condolences to all whose family graves were disturbed in that picture.
Fred Heard
Klamath Falls