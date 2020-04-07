Rod Davis for County Commissioner, Position 3
I seldom write letters to be published, but feel that the importance of the upcoming County Primary in May is an extremely important race that I wish to comment on.
County Commissioners are the focal points and an integral part of the life-blood of this community and county. We thrive because of them and if need be, we struggle through difficult times.
My husband and I moved to this community in 1957, and have made this our home, our livelihood, and part of our very being for 60+ years now. During that time, we have observed elected officials in both the city and county. Because our business, Jeld-Wen, was both within the city of Klamath Falls and the raw materials obtained in the county, we have been keenly aware of the many changes that have occurred over the years in regards to elected leadership.
Rod Davis is a leader who epitomizes the values I hold dear. Integrity and leadership traits are essentially the same for private industry and elected government. If you say you will do something, it reflects directly on you if it gets done, or not.
When I look back on my time here in Klamath Falls and review in my mind men and women in this community whom I admire, Rod is among the first to come to mind. Service above self is a phrase I use without hesitation in describing Rod.
In these challenging economic times, we as a community value the business interests which support the community and further, those we elect to govern who exhibit integrity and leadership abilities.
I consider Rod Davis to be leader for our future and I heartily endorse his run for public office, County Commissioner, Position 3.
Nancy Wendt
Klamath Falls