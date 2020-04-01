Rod Davis for Commissioner
Leadership is not a fleeting thing that one picks up, loses, finds again, and lets go - it is a very tangible and learned trait. Those who have it have developed it over time, with varying degrees of experience, perhaps some failures, but most of all with a heart for learning, leading and serving. Serving whom? Whomever/whatever entity they chose to step out in front of and take a leadership position.
Rod Davis is such a leader, with proven credentials at numerous levels in the United States Air Force, including command positions of not one but two fighter aircraft wings, which is practically unheard of, but clearly speaks directly to his leadership abilities. Then following his military retirement and completion of a law degree, he returned to Klamath Falls, as County Counsel for fifteen-plus years.
It is not by accident that Rod returned to his hometown but rather to continue as a valued member of this community. Rod has proven leadership skills, a dedication to this community, a love of country and this community, and very importantly – a very strong desire to serve Klamath County in a very key position – that of County Commissioner. The tested and proven ability of leadership is readily evident in Rod and he will serve Klamath County well. I urge you to vote for Rod Davis for County Commissioner.
Richard Touslee
Klamath Falls