I am a gun owner, well trained and able to safely use and transport my weapons.
Unless I am going hunting or to a sporting event, I have no need to have any of my rifles or shot guns loaded within the city limits.
I do not carry a long gun in the back window of my trucks, but I used to take them to events, contests and when hunting.
What if this state were to adopt a law that states, "All long guns and shot guns must be unloaded, trigger locked and in a secure case when being transported within any city limits." This does not affect handguns.
Think about it, all sporting events, hunting and other legal events involving firearms are held outside of the city limits, so there is no need to have those firearms loaded and available for use within the city limits.
More than 99% of all mass shootings happen within the city limits at schools, shopping centers, public gatherings and places of worship.
Make the cost of violations high. Start with a $1,000 fine for the first offense; no warnings. Second offense, loss of the firearm for one year, $5,000 fine and 30 days confinement. Third offense, loss of all firearms, $10,000 fine and one year confinement and not allowed to own any firearms ever.
I, for one, am disgusted with the loss of innocent life, destroyed families and lifelong effects of the acts of the cowards that enter a peaceful community and kill or maim innocent unarmed citizens.
This sort of action will satisfy our 2nd Amendment rights and help deter the violence rampaging through our communities.
Thank you for taking the time to read this, it is not a rant, it is simple logic. It can be Bi-Partisan.
(This letter was also sent to some of state representatives in Salem).
Greg Beckman Sr.
Klamath Falls