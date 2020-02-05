After watching the State of the Union address last night, I understand how the democrat controlled House works. You’re not allowed to think for yourself, you must follow the lead of House Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi. How do you feel being one of Pelosi’s puppets?
I was disgusted with the spineless democrats who couldn't stand for the proud accomplishments our president and Congress have made over the last 3-plus years. For example: 72% of the new jobs created were filled by women, (Pelosi and all the ladies in white suits couldn't get out of their seats), or record low unemployment across all races, trade agreements, etc. Nor could they respond for the 2-year-old girl who survived after being born so prematurely. They didn't even stand for some of the things they helped vote in!
I am disgusted of how their hate for Donald Trump has made them act like spoiled brats who didn’t get their way!
I am proud we finally have someone running our country who is a businessman and knows how to negotiate with other countries. President Trump came with his own wealth and is not making his fortune in Congress off the U.S. citizens. President Trump is keeping the promises he made.
If you really want to live in a socialist country, please feel free to buy a one-way ticket to any socialist country and try to enjoy your freedoms there.
Pelosi, I have never seen such disrespect as when you tore up your copy of the president's speech. Please retire!
Question: If you were lucky enough to attend the speech, and did not have an R or a D after your name, would you "stand" for the accomplishments made over the last three years?
Please vote in November.
Do your own research and think for yourself.
Roxanne Rapalyea
Chiloquin