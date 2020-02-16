Reschke walks out
Reschke Walks Out. Well, here we go again. When Republicans can’t get their way, they walk out. Walk out – no vote. Reschke serves on the Republican House Committee on Energy and Environment. He says he refused to take a vote on the Cap and Trade legislation because he felt it would increase the cost of living for Orgeonians. The bill is HB 4159.
The vote that Reschke walked out on was a vote to keep the bill alive as the deadline arrived. HB 4159 is a very complex and controversial bill, and maybe it’s just too difficult for Reschke to understand, but to walk out and not discuss is not the answer. We don’t send people who won’t legislate and if this is how they plan to legislate, then we need to vote them out. We need legislators that will work for us and not walk out on us.
Valerie Lenardson
Klamath Falls