I read an article in the paper about bullying. Bullying comes in all kinds of forms. It's not just teasing someone, it can be abuse.
Thinking you're better than others. It's wrong!
We're all human beings on this earth. We all have feelings. So if someone sees someone being bullied or abused, no matter if it's a child or senior or anyone, report it. If that doesn't do any good, go to a higher authority, no matter in a school or an organization.
It has to be stopped. No one is above the law.
All of our politicians, no matter what position you hold, have to start standing behind the voters and do something about this problem! This isn't a "good ol' boys club." It doesn't make you look good when you all pat each other's back, when you have done nothing. Besides that, it makes you just as bad as the bullier and abuser.
Charlotte Montesino
Klamath Falls