Wow! According to an Oct. 8 letter to the editor, Adam Schiff is “leading the parade to end democracy in this country.”
The man who asked Russia to hack Mrs. Clinton’s emails, he wasn’t guilty of attacking democracy (July 27,2016)!
The man who said that we have some very fine neo-Nazis in this country, he wasn’t guilty of attacking democracy (Aug. 15, 2017).
The man who said several times that he should be allowed a third term (prohibited by the 22nd Amendment), he wasn’t guilty of attacking democracy.
The man who said that he is the “chosen one,” he wasn’t guilty of attacking democracy (Aug. 21, 2019)
I think that we know who is “leading the parade to end democracy in this country,” and it isn’t Mr. Schiff. To again quote the writer of that Oct. 8 letter, “America, better wake up before it’s too late!”
Ken Kendall
Klamath Falls