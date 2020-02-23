Waste water use
In response to Mr. Fritschi’s letter about the wastewater project by SSSD. He admits wastewater will be treated to DEQ class D standards; he states it’s “NOT raw sewage.” The truth is its the closest thing to raw sewage that SSSD can legally use for land application. This means chunks are screened out, they bubble air through it and shock it with chlorine to kill the bacteria present at the time. The wastewater is then pumped to the Reeder Road pond storage. It will still contain the nutrients for regrowth of bacteria, plus it will still contain all the chemicals, heavy metals and pharmaceuticals that are flushed down toilets in the SSSD service area.
He states this is a common practice done elsewhere. Yes, I agree there is extensive use of “recycled” water in many locations, but I don’t know of any location where Class D wastewater is used so close to so many homes at this scale – particularly homes that all rely on wells for their domestic water supply.
Can Mr. Fritschi provide five examples of Class D wastewater applied to crops at this scale and adjacent to so many homes? We would like to contact those homeowners (if any) to see if they are “happy” about the situation.
Homes surrounding this project are being sacrificed for the sake of saving SSSD money. When the wind blows spray drift into the yards where our kids play, or wastewater leaches into and contaminates our wells, are we supposed to be content knowing that SSSD saved a lot of money? Mr. Fritschi representing SSSD has taken a high-handed approach, saying basically SSSD is going to do this.
Mr. Fritschi, maybe this is how you treat your neighbors where you came from, but we respect our neighbors and treat them better.
Terry Wells
Klamath Falls