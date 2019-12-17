Really, truth is the only solid ground
I was touched during the recent impeachment hearings to hear Lt. Col. Vindman say, “Dad, do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth.” (Truth, in case we need a reminder, is “that which is in accordance with fact or reality.”)
When I was a kid, my dad rode out every day to bring in the cattle. One day he saw a coyote running and when it gained the rise of a hill, it turned completely around and looked at him. Dad came home and said, “I don’t think coyotes can turn their heads.” I was just a kid but I was pretty sure coyotes, like most mammals, had flexible necks.
But my dad’s mistake wasn’t going to hurt anyone. His belief that coyotes couldn’t turn their heads wasn’t going to make him hate or malign everyone who didn’t believe as he did. It wasn’t going to destroy our democracy.
Recently I overheard a man say, “I’m not watching those impeachment hearings!” He therefore didn’t get to hear Lt. Col. Vindman tell the truth.
When truth is available, why are we unwilling to listen and consider it? Why have we stopped being critical thinkers? Today we see masses of people engaging willfully, and with relish, in obvious misinformation. It might seem safe and easy to swallow rants and tweets without discernment or thought, but really, truth is the only solid ground.
I’m fearful (actually I’m in despair) that in America we’ve become less like thoughtful human beings and more like the coyotes my dad erroneously believed in, unable to turn our heads from our own narrow point of view, our minds rigid, fixed, and inflexible.
If this is so, it will be our ruination.
Teresa Rennick
Chiloquin