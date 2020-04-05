Re-elect Commissioner DeGroot
If you want to succeed, if you want to ensure continued economic progress, we must reelect Commissioner Derrick DeGroot.
Commissioner DeGroot is the leader we need to continue the successes that have been achieved and usher in a positive future for our community.
Our community turned the page on past administrations that ran county government. In fact, we closed that book completely. We will never go back to those times or administrations. A few years ago, we elected a board of relatively young, innovative, and energetic county CEO’s. Commissioner DeGroot is one of those that we elected to get our community out of the stuck-in-the-mud thinking, habits, policies, and practices that held our community in a perpetual state of stagnation and pessimism.
Watching Commissioner DeGroot carefully deliberate the innovative approach to bringing Holiday Market to downtown Klamath Falls, and ultimately voting yes, was very special to observe. He brings his special approach to every important issue that come before the Board of County Commissioners. This proves to me, over and over that we have elected the right person for Commissioner, Position 3.
With all the successes we have seen in this community over the past three years, there is no way I want to risk taking a wrecking ball to the promises Commissioner DeGroot brings to our community’s future.
Please join me as I proudly vote to reelect Commissioner, Derrick DeGroot and keep the ball rolling on a positive future for our community.
Amanda Blodgett
Klamath Falls