Re-elect Commissioner DeGroot
It’s been a pleasure for us to watch the Klamath County Board of Commissioners collectively work to help restore our local economy and promote growth over the past three years. While it’s difficult to appreciate in the midst of the economic fallout associated with the COVID-19 crisis, our local tax base has expanded since 2016. This has provided much needed funding for critical services, such as the public safety function carried out by local law enforcement. When is the last time we’ve had headlines screaming about the Sheriff’s Department having to draw from the County Road Fund? The leadership shown by our Commissioners has helped eliminate the current need to use Road Fund Reserves to buffer those past shortfalls.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot is a big reason behind our County’s recent success. That’s why we’re voting to re-elect him in May.
When Derrick ran for office in 2016, we were impressed with his pledge to be a team player and to advocate for Klamath County as its biggest cheerleader. He has shown he has the ability to be a reliable spokesperson, and has worked hard to bring pride back to our community. His thoughtful and reasonable decision-making approach is essential when taking on the important challenges we face.
Commissioner DeGroot is now in a position of statewide influence, where he sits on several prominent boards and committees. Why in the world would anyone want to vote this guy out after four successful years? Because he supposedly doesn’t support a CEO-led style of government, as some have claimed in recent letters to the editor? That’s news to us. Such a critically important decision surely cannot be made by one commissioner.
Derrick DeGroot had lived up to his promises – at least the ones he has the ability to actually deliver on. That’s why he’s getting our vote on May 19.
Dan and Dena Keppen
Klamath Falls