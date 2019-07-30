Protection of our
elections is a priority
While the President’s actions and words need accountability, there is another serious threat to our democracy and it is Mitch McConnell and the Senate GOP.
I don’t understand why anyone would want foreign influence in our elections! Yet, two House bills have just been defeated in the Senate that would help protect our votes from foreign influence.
If, as McConnell states, the Trump administration is handling this, why is there no information in the news? Surely Trump would want to brag about how safe he is making our elections.
We need to make some noise so the Senate action gets as much attention as any investigation into corruption of our government. We must protect our elections!
Linda Sparks
Klamath Falls