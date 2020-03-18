Promises made – Promises not kept
Approximately three years ago my wife and I were invited to a reception held at a home in Klamath Falls. The purpose of the gathering was to introduce Donnie Boyd and Derrick DeGroot to an audience of community citizens. At that time questions were directed to both of the candidates. One question dealt with the need to support the replacement for the Safeway, which was closed downtown. Donnie Boyd told the audience that he was going to make it a priority.
The next question was directed to Derrick DeGroot, dealing with the concerns that the County needed a full-time manager such as a county administrator to handle the day-to-day issues confronting the multi-faceted services provided by the County. To date, nothing has been done. As we near the upcoming elections we need to carefully examine what has been accomplished in the past three years and question, is it time for a change?
We would urge all voters to carefully examine what each member of the commission has accomplished. Carefully examine those candidates who are seeking the office of Commissioner, and evaluate what would each bring to the table to improve the daily operation.
Much to our surprise a really qualified candidate has been identified, Rod Davis. He has a wealth of experience working at the County Governmental level and has served Klamath County faithfully for many years. He is a Klamath Falls native and a graduate of KU, West Point and Willamette Law School. He is a veteran and is Familiar with Klamath County issues. Klamath needs an experienced person Like Ron Davis to guide us in streamlining the Management of the County Government.
Don and Connie Mausshardt
Klamath Falls