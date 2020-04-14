Progress on Eternal Hills
Our Herald and News, dated April 10' headlined "Klamath County offers to Buy Eternal Hills Cemetery" was the most gratifying and hopeful news in this time of so much stressful news reported.
At last one of our commissioners, Derrick DeGroot, stepped up with a responsible and conscientious plan to attempt to solve the disrespectful situation existing for the past several years there.
We have been grateful for the various group of people and individuals who have volunteered their time and equipment to do all they could to help it look more presentable. Some of us who are unable to help, physically, have donated what we can afford to help with their expenses, And how heartwarming to read that our Enterprise Irrigation District has offered to supply water to keep things growing and green - so Important.
Many thanks to Mr. DeGroot for recognizing how important this is to the many local citizens who have loved ones entrusted there. I believe he deserves our continued support.
Barbara Whitlatch
Klamath Falls