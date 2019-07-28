President should unite us, not divide us
I am a never Trumper. I want to make that clear right up front. The reasons are many and varied.
He took Russian help in the 2016 election and told us that he would gladly do it again in 2020. He never met a strongman he didn’t like: MBS, Little Kim, even Putin.
He treats women badly. Over 20 women have accused him and he went into the changing rooms of Miss Teen USA while young girls were changing, saying that, as owner of the pageant, he could do that.
He was charged with not renting apartments to blacks all the way back to the 1970s and complimented white supremacists in Charlottesville just a few years ago. He apparently learned this from his dad, who was an Imperial Lizard (or some such) in the KKK.
He has increased the deficit by over three trillion dollars, primarily by a 1.5 trillion dollar tax cut and by increasing spending, just recently by 320 billion dollars. To be fair on this last point, he had lots of help, including from the Democrats.
Worst of all, he apparently believes that Article II of the Constitution allows him to do anything with no oversight by anybody. I honestly thought that we got rid of a king back in the American Revolution.
We need someone who uses their skills to unite us, not to divide us.
I am a lifelong Republican. I believe in the principles that the Republicans used to, before Trump. I look forward to those principles being a part of the presidency again.
Michael D. Lamb
Klamath Falls