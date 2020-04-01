Pork added to the Coronavirus epidemic
We need a Constitutional Amendment that says the President (at the time) may "line out" any "pork" added to a bill just as a ride along. These items would never have passed on their own merit and Speaker Pelosi knew it!
I don't understand how The Speaker of the House (or other people in Congress) could have the nerve to add 20 million dollars (Pelosi wanted $50 million to start with), to go to the New York Museum of Arts, not to mention the millions in all the other items she added on.
How much did all her items (added together) cost the taxpayers? This money did not come out of her own personal account, it was our money! She spends it like it's a bottomless pit! The items she added in (from the New Green Deal and the Museum) had absolutely nothing to do with the coronavius epidemic. She should be ashamed.
Plus, how much more time did it cost them fighting over her pet pork items? The bill could have been passed a week earlier if not for her. She needs to retire, ASAP. She is the reason why so many people are fed up with the government in general, and acts like the one she pulled just makes it worse.
Roxanne Rapalyea
Chiloquin