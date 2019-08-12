When I read the Constitution of the United State I found under Article 11 Section I the requirement for the president was to swear an Oath of Affirmation as follows: "I do solemnly swear to affirm that I will faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
Article V requires all senators, representatives, members of state legislature and all executive and judicial officers are bound by the oath and affirmation to support the Constitution.
When we begin to understand that Amendment II granting the people the right to bear arms and the amendment itself requires it shall not be infringed, I begin to wonder what authority had given politicians the right to break down, to destroy, defeat, impair, weaken, neglect to impair or attempt or to commit infringement of the law contract or patents.
More importantly — especially with the right to bear arms and the establishment of sanctuary for criminals that have been established in many of the states, counties and cities — it is a violation of federal statues along with enabling the marijuana industry.
To these I say it is my opinion the states that are violating immigration laws are as guilty as all the other politicians, some of which encourage the people to break the laws. If you don't like the law and believe it wrong change it. I mean federal law is the highest in the land.
You shall not enforce only the laws that suit your purpose.
James C. Miller
Klamath Falls