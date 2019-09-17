Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

I read an article on the Friday, Sept. 6, Forum page. It was about "Becoming American" and written by Romina Boccia. Not on page one where it should have been. On page one seems to be only "who did what to whom and what they are going to do about it," what President Donald Trump is doing wrong, and how we can make it even harder for our president to get anything done.

Don't you see a problem here? A problem with politicians who have no real idea of what the American people want or need. No facts from the media, just accusations and telling the people what to believe and not believe. Maybe you should read her commentary again. Romina Boccia is a real American.

Judith Castronovo

Chiloquin

