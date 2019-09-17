I read an article on the Friday, Sept. 6, Forum page. It was about "Becoming American" and written by Romina Boccia. Not on page one where it should have been. On page one seems to be only "who did what to whom and what they are going to do about it," what President Donald Trump is doing wrong, and how we can make it even harder for our president to get anything done.
Don't you see a problem here? A problem with politicians who have no real idea of what the American people want or need. No facts from the media, just accusations and telling the people what to believe and not believe. Maybe you should read her commentary again. Romina Boccia is a real American.
Judith Castronovo
Chiloquin