I write to express my dismay and disappointment in your lead article of the Jan. 1, 2020, edition of the Herald and News, "Perspectives on Klamath in 2019 and into 2020." Before I continue I want to state unequivocally that I am not a radical left-leaning feminist or a feminazi.
My disappointment rests in what can be seen as the Herald and News's implicit bias. If you are unfamiliar with this concept, in its simplest explanation, it is a form of prejudice and bias that is learned and accepted as truth, but is neither obvious nor recognized by the writer or the speaker of the prejudice.
In your Jan. 1 article, on page one, above the fold, you have pictures of 12 men and a summary of their accomplishments in 2019, as well as their focus and hopes for 2020. These men are described as leaders in the Klamath community. The majority of their comments point to community, social and economic improvements for Klamath.
It is not until page 10 that three women's pictures are printed with their assessment of 2019 and their focus for 2020. In total the article reviews 17: 14 men and three women. Two of these three women are students and one is an athletic coach. It is here that the bias shows.
Where were the important female community leaders and women business owners and their points of view? There are many successful women business owners, organizational managers and directors, as well as political leaders in the wider community of Klamath Falls and beyond. As one example, Klamath Falls has a female mayor. Why were none of these women part of your article?
By such omission you infer and reinforce the unstated, biased, and negative perception that economic, organizational, business, social, and community success and future improvement are the domain of men. I do not think that is your intention, and I certainly hope it is not.
Emilie C. Sisson
Klamath Falls