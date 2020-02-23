P.A. system needed for library
A situation may arise where it will be necessary to communicate with all persons in the Klamath County Library complex at one time. The installation of a public address (P.A.) system can make this a reality and ensure public safety.
A closed circuit emergency P.A. system seems to be the current choice, with batteries to backup the system in case of power failure. Such a P.A. system must use high-quality components for durability over many years. Wires and speakers can be installed to protect people in the extensive ground floor, second floor, basement, and restrooms. The P.A. system must be secure, which means that the new wi-fi technology cannot be used.
Purchase of the P.A. system is the first phase followed by installation of the system into the library. A P.A. system brings a multiplicity of benefits to the function of the library as a whole. Although the P.A. system will cost thousands of dollars, it is a final crowning touch that needs to be completed.
Perhaps it is a good time to mobilize the “Lovers of the Library” into action with a fund drive. Let’s do it!
Anthony Krok
Klamath Falls